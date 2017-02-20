Another Kiwk Shop robbed at gun point

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Investigating another hold up of a Kwik Shop early this morning.

Authorities aren’t releasing a lot of information at this time as they continue to put the pieces of this morning hold up together.

They can say that one male entered the store at 17th and Monroe around 1:15 a.m. and produced a firearm.

The subject ran off with merchandise and an undetermined amount of cash.

It’s the second hold up of a Kiwk Shop in a week as the store at 17th and Plum was robbed Feb. 12.

No arrest has been made in that hold up.