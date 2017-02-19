UPDATE: Bad accident east of Hutchinson results in two being injured

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two people were injured Sunday at intersection of 30th and Buhler Rd.

A silver Pontiac Grand Prix and a Dodge truck collided at the intersection. The Grand Prix was sitting in the middle of Buhler Rd.

The driver of that vehicle, 36-year-old Joseph Thayer of Hutchinson and his passenger, 40-year-old David Heim of rural Buhler were both taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center after being tended to by nurses that were passing by.

The Dodge truck was driven by 57-year-old Ronald Ediger of rural Hutchinson. He told deputies that he was traveling north on Buhler Rd. when he struck the east bound Pontiac that failed to stop at the stop sign.

The Pontiac was spun around and came to rest in the middle of Buhler Rd. The impact caused the truck to enter the north east ditch and roll one time. Ediger was wearing his seat-belt and reported no injuries.

Thayer and Heim were not wearing seat-belts and the airbags did deployed.

The accident remains under investigation.