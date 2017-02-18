Robbery suspect in custody after Kansas standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A robbery suspect is now in custody after a standoff in Wichita that ended after hours of negotiations.

KAKE news reported that a 39-year-old man was taken into custody safely shortly before 11 p.m. Friday.

Police spotted the suspect after 4 p.m. Friday. He ran into a nearby home and barricaded himself inside. Several police units converged on the area.

Officer Charley Davidson of the Wichita Police Department says police were able to obtain an arrest warrant and officers entered the home to negotiate with the man to surrender.

Authorities did not say which robbery the man is suspected to have committed.