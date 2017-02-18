Discarded cigarette being blamed for Saturday house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Just after 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Hutchinson Fire crews responded to the 500 block of East Sherman for a structure fire.

First arriving units reported heavy fire involvement of the exterior of the structure. Fire had spread to the interior of this house and to the neighbor’s structure. First arriving crew initiated fire attack procedures. The fire was extinguished in 30 minutes however crews remained on scene for two hours preforming salvage and overhaul procedures.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire. Occupants were able to exit the structure before fire units arrived on scene.

Damage to the home is estimated at $60,000.

The cause of the fire appears to be from a discarded cigarette.