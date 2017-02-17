Two accidents and drugs resulted in the arrest of a Hutchinson man

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 40-year-old man after striking a car in the unit block of Rambler and then driving through fences on the Kansas State Fairgrounds was apparently found later in Carey Park

Gregory Collins is facing charges of possession of drugs with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, interference with law enforcement, leaving the scene of the accident on the fairgrounds and failing to give information for the accident on Rambler Road.

All this occurring around 11:45 p.m. Thursday night. He has apparently posted bond and should make a court appearance sometime next week.