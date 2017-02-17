Kansas man jailed after school reports alleged child abuse

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for alleged child abuse.
Following a report from elementary school staff on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Connor Riley, 25, rural Bridgeport on Thursday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.
Riley was the guardian of a 5-year-old boy.
The child showed signs of bruising on his face and head. Riley faces one count of child abuse.
Authorities placed the boy in protective custody.
Please follow and like us:
Comments
June-buggin says
Now this is a guy that actually deserves one.
Soooooo…
SEE YA!!!!