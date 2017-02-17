Kansas man jailed after school reports alleged child abuse

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are investigating a suspect for alleged child abuse.

Following a report from elementary school staff on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies arrested Connor Riley, 25, rural Bridgeport on Thursday, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Riley was the guardian of a 5-year-old boy.

The child showed signs of bruising on his face and head. Riley faces one count of child abuse.

Authorities placed the boy in protective custody.