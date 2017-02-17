Hutch woman sees bond revoked over continued use of methamphetamine

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 28-year-old woman arrested on Oct. 11 after police served a search warrant on an east side home was back before a Judge Friday after she was arrested for her continued use of drugs.

Jacqueline Jurgens with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of herione and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

She has been under bond and court supervision meaning some testing for drugs and she tested positive for use of meth and marijuana. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen indicated this is the second time she had received what is called an arrest and detain. The judge because of that revoked her bond and she’ll remain in custody until a hearing can been scheduled.

In the drug case, police served the warrant on a home in the 1100 block of East 9th. The warrant was to search for alleged stolen items including motorcycles. They allegedly found a stolen motorcycle helmet, but while inside the residence, they also allegedly found drugs in what they say is a sellers quantity and obtained a second search warrant for that.

They allegedly found around 2 grams that field tested for methamphetamine as well as some pipes and baggies used to package. One of the pipes allegedly had burnt marijuana inside it.

All of this allegedly occurring within a thousand feet of a McCandles Elementary School.

She also has another case where she’s charged with making false writing.