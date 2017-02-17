Hutch man wins Kansas City Chiefs package from the Kansas Lottery

TOPEKA, Kan. – Eight Kansas Lottery players will get to go beyond the Red Zone during a Kansas City Chiefs game this fall. The lucky winners have each won an “Ultimate Kansas City Chiefs Experience” in the Kansas Lottery’s Kansas City Chiefs online-only second-chance drawing! The eight winners included Douglas Johnson of Hutchinson

Each grand prize package includes access to the Penthouse Suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the 2017 season for each winner and a guest, including unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages and a parking pass; overnight hotel accommodations for night of the game; pre-game stadium tour; Draft Day tickets; First Look tickets; and Training Camp VIP tickets. Each suite guest will also receive a gift bag with a $50 stadium card, Chiefs Cheerleader calendar, Chiefs hat, Chiefs 2017/2018 yearbook, Kansas Lottery and/or Chiefs products selected by the Lottery and $300 cash. Each grand prize package is valued at approximately $10,250.

The Kansas City Chiefs game included in each grand prize will be selected by each winner in the order in which their name was drawn in the second-chance drawing. The first winner drawn will be the first to pick the game of their choice to attend. The second winner drawn will then choose a game from the remaining available games. This process will continue until all eight winners have selected a game to attend.

To become eligible for the drawing, players entered non-winning $5 Kansas City Chiefs instant scratch tickets online from September 1, 2016, through noon February 14, 2017.