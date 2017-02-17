Hutch man files Habeas Corpus motion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 33-year-old man sentenced to roughly 28 years in prison has apparently filed another Habeas Corpus motion with the court seeking relief from the conviction and sentence.

The case against Deron McCoy centers on what started as a domestic dispute when McCoy and the mother of his child were arguing over whether he would give her their child, but also whether she would enter the motel room.

McCoy was staying in a room at a motel at 4th & Washington. After repeated attempts to contact him, police officials decided to rush into the room because they learned he had a gun and also because of fear for a child in the room. That was back on March 24, 2011.

He was convicted of kidnapping and a number of charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated endangerment of a child, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of opiates.

He is still fighting for things he believes hurt him during the trial. In court Friday, his attorney Shannon Crane indicated that it could be sometime before she’s ready to bring the matter before the judge. She told Judge Tim Chambers that she needs more time to figure out what he’s arguing and concerned with. Deputy District Attorney Tom Stanton also indicated that he would need time to respond to the civil filing.