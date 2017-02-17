Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

2/16/2017 Ibarra Martinez Lupe Adela $0 Failure to Appear



2/16/2017 Price III John Lemuell $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/16/2017 Price III John Lemuell $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/16/2017 Price III John Lemuell $0 Failure to Appear



2/16/2017 Jurgens Jaqueline Lois $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; 1g to < 3.5g; within 1000′ of School



2/16/2017 Jurgens Jaqueline Lois $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/16/2017 Jurgens Jaqueline Lois $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/16/2017 Jurgens Jaqueline Lois $0 Drugs; Paraphernalia; Sell/Distribute/Possess for illegal use; to a minor or w/in 1000′ of a school



2/16/2017 Jurgens Jaqueline Lois $0 Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed



2/16/2017 LaGrange Willard Lee $0 Drugs; Distribute Substance containing Heroin / Methamphetamine; < 1g



2/16/2017 LaGrange Willard Lee $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/16/2017 LaGrange Willard Lee $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



2/16/2017 LaGrange Willard Lee $0 Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed



2/16/2017 Crowder Kameron Dewayne $0 Probation Violation



2/16/2017 Collins III Eddie Quadir $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



2/16/2017 Collins III Eddie Quadir $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Giving any False Information, intending to Influence, Impede, Obstruct



2/16/2017 Mendoza Jason Anthony $0 Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision



2/16/2017 Switzer Marcus Tyler Duane $500 Failure to Appear



2/16/2017 Haynes Trudy Lee $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 2 or more convictions



2/16/2017 Haynes Trudy Lee $0 Registration Violation; Display or Possess a False, Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked Title, Plate, Decal, Placard



2/16/2017 Rue David Eugene $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



2/16/2017 Robertson Jody Leann $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction

