D.L. Skinner, 69, died Feb. 10, 2017, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born March 26, 1947, in Battle Creek, Mich., to Ross L. and Candelaria S. (Ybarra) Skinner.

D.L. graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1965 and became a union brick layer. He was known as a collector of everything, who was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who loved his “Maybelline” and “Sybil” and especially loved to ride.

On June 28, 2014, he married Kathy Hofer in York, Neb. D.L. is survived by: wife, Kathy of the home; daughter, Candace Cunningham; son, Brandon Ford; granddaughter, KaAliyah Williams, all of Hutchinson; siblings, David, Don Juan, Drew, Donna, and Darcy. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dante.

Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Sons of Silence MC Clubhouse, 516 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Friends may sign his register book at the clubhouse on Sunday. Memorials may be made to D.L. Skinner’s Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Lloyd Ernest Simpson, 78, died Feb. 11, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born Aug. 22, 1938, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of Arlie E. and Viola V. (Fleming) Simpson.

In 1956, Lloyd graduated from Hutchinson High School. He was a machinist for American Maplan in McPherson, served in the National Guard and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Hutchinson.

Survivors include: son, Robert Simpson of Hutchinson; daughter, Cindy Summers and husband Jason of Beaumont, Texas; granddaughters, Jennifer, Sarah and Robyn of Texas; a great-granddaughter, Bryanna of Texas; sister, Millie Hastings of Derby; and brother, Eugene Simpson of Olivehust, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Jerry Fenwick presiding. A private burial will follow. Friends may call from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Edwin Earl “Ed” Ewing, 74, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born Oct. 18, 1942, in Hutchinson, to Earl and Velma Ewing.

Ed graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1960 and served in the United States Navy. He was a business owner of banking software.

On Jan. 18, 1997, he married Martha Urbina in Hutchinson. They shared 20 years of marriage. She survives. Other survivors include: children, Becky Vahling (Marcus), Pam Ewing-Thacker (Clayton), Lisa Ewing, Paola Garzon (David), Luis Ewing, Robert “J.R.” (Mary); grandchildren, Matthew Conner, Tyler Conner, Sydnie Bergal, Nicholas Thacker, Hanna Vahling, Ashton Vahling, Mariana Garzon, Hanna Garzon, Nicole Garzon, Bethany Plucinik, Alicia Porubsky, Ryan Ewing; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Joyce Apps-Hardesty. He was preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, David; and a sister.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Edwin E. Ewing Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Debra Kay Moos, 48, died Feb. 13, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born Dec. 23, 1968, in Little River, to Richard W. Winn and June A. Frederick.

Debra was a homemaker. On Aug. 3, 1996, she married William J. “Bill” Moos, in Great Bend. He survives. Other survivors include: daughter, Grace Roach of Baldwin City; sons, Randy Moody and wife Stephanie of Hutchinson, Tommy Malloy and wife Kara of South Hutchinson, Eric Moos and companion Ashley Mederos of Hutchinson; her mother, June Baker and husband Donald Jr. of Hutchinson; and six grandchildren.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Blvd., Hutchinson, with Pastor Montie McFerrin officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with the family present to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to the Debra Moos Memorial Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Raymond “Ray” Griffey, 78, died Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at his home in Hutchinson. He was born Dec. 21, 1938, in Edmond, KS, to Bert and Inza (Huffman) Griffey.

Ray graduated from Edmond High School, Edmond, Kansas. He was a truck driver most of his life, retiring from Farmland in 2002. Ray lived most of his adult life in Phillipsburg and Ellinwood, until moving to Hutchinson in 2009. He was a doting, loving, and proud grandfather and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities and hanging out with his friends at the VFW or American Legion.

On July 26, 1968, he married Carol Michael in WaKeeney. She died Sept. 12, 1988. Survivors are: children, Robin Swanson (Ryan) of Hutchinson, Jeff Griffey (Tamra) of Phillipsburg, Clark Law of Hill City, Penny Law of Hill City; grandchildren, Chase Swanson, Carson Schoenhoff, Cayden Schoenhoff, Codi Schoenhoff, Justin Griffey, Toma Griffey, Kristin Law, Jennifer Law, Nikki Wagner; a brother, Carol Griffey (Korla) of Norton; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Kim Wagner; two sisters; and a brother.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Mark H. Miller officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Edmond Cemetery, Edmond, KS. Friends may sign the book from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends following the service Saturday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Polly Adair Roberts Lowe, 94, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born Dec. 16, 1922, in Junction City, to Forrest Adair Roberts and Etta (Poland) Roberts. She was raised, in part, by her loving stepfather, Harry L. “Hap” Stevens.

Polly graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1940. She earned an associate degree in 1942 from Pine Manor Junior College in Chestnut Hill, MA. In 1944, Polly earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Kansas, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and a Master’s Degree in Education from American University in Washington, D.C.

Polly worked in the New York City and Pleasantville, N.Y., offices of Reader’s Digest and at The Nature Conservancy in Washington, D.C. Additionally, she taught school in Prince Georges County, MD.

After returning to Hutchinson in 1974, she taught English at Hutchinson High School and Liberty Junior High School. Upon retirement, she volunteered for Hutchinson Hospital, the Kids After School Library program, and YouthFriends. Polly was a member of the Junior League and the League for Service, First Presbyterian Church of Hutchinson, and P.E.O. Chapter BL.

In 1983, Polly married high school classmate, Wayne Lowe, in Hutchinson. He died Oct. 23, 2014. Polly is survived by: daughter, Judy Ontjes and husband Sam of Hutchinson; stepdaughters, Constance Lowe of San Antonio, TX, Judith Lowe Rubin and husband Bruce of St. Louis; stepson, Stephen Lowe and wife Charlene of Laguna Nigel, CA; grandson, Joe Ontjes and wife Angie; granddaughter, Laura Ontjes; step-grandchildren, Wistar Holt Jr. and wife Janice, Katherine Holt, Allison Holt, Ryan Lowe, Hailey Fynaardt and husband Dan; and great-grandchildren, Emma, Amelia and Clara Ontjes. Polly was preceded in death by: her parents; stepfather; and brother, James E. Roberts and wife Charlene.

Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Sat., Feb. 18, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, Hutchinson, with the Reverend Mark H. Miller officiating. Private family interment will occur at Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Elliott Mortuary. The casket will remain closed.

Memorials may be made to Dillon Nature Center or the Boys and Girls Club of Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Nathaniel “Bubba” Isom, 20, of Hutchinson, died Feb. 14, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born Sept. 24, 1996, in Wichita, to Robert D. and Stephanie J. (Davis) Isom.

Nate graduated from Hutchinson High School in 2015. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. Nate had an infectious smile and laugh and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by: mother, Stephanie Kerschner and husband Ralph; siblings, Jonathon Isom, Crystal Kerschner, Andy Kerschner, all of Hutchinson; grandparents, Betty Behnke, Sandy Isom, Phyllis Kerschner, all of Hutchinson, Robert Davis of Newton; three nieces and nephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Nate was preceded in death by his father, Robert Isom; great-grandmother, Agnes Davis; and grandfather, Lonnie Kerschner.

Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at First United Methodist Church, 101 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson, with Reverend Jeff Slater officiating. Cremation will follow and private family burial will take place. Friends may call from 1-9 p.m. Friday with family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to the Nathaniel Isom memorial fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS

LuAnne Joan Cowles, 71, died February 14, 2017, at Via Christi on St. Francis Campus, Wichita. She was born August 24, 1945, in Hutchinson, the daughter of George P. and Lula F. (Carson) Holland. LuAnne graduated from St. Teresa’s Catholic High School in 1963, and attended Marymount College in Salina. LuAnne was the owner and operator of AnswerLink Answering Services of Hutchinson and a parish member of Church of the Holy Cross Catholic Church.

On January 23, 1965, she married David Ernest Cowles in the Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson. He survives.

Other survivors include: daughter, Kathleen Enslinger and husband Kevin of Hutchinson; sons, Patrick Cowles and wife Melissa of Hutchinson, Tim Cowles and wife Leslie of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Kristina Enslinger, Morgan Cowles, Matthew Cowles, Mallory Cowles, Jamie Enslinger, Joey Cowles, Caden Cowles, Anthony Cowles and Peyton Cowles all of Hutchinson; sisters, Georgia Darrow and husband Lance of Hutchinson, Joan Scott and husband Jerry of Wichita; and brother, John Holland and wife Janet of Hutchinson. She was preceded in death by: her parents; son, Jim Cowles; and an infant brother, Patrick John.

Parish rosary will be 7 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson with Father Bob Pinninti presiding. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, at Church of the Holy Cross, Hutchinson, with Father Roger S. Lumbre presiding. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will receive friends following the rosary Thursday at Church of the Holy Cross. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Jr. /Sr. Catholic High School in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501

Elmo Merritt, 89, of Hutchinson, died Feb. 15, 2017, at Pleasant Hills Home, Hutchinson. He was born Oct. 13, 1927, in Gorman, TX, to Edward and Della (Echols) Merritt.

Elmo graduated from Moran High School, Texas, in 1947 and Fort Hays State University. Elmo was an elementary education teacher and principal for over 40 years. He was a member of Eastwood Church of Christ and enjoyed gardening, carpentry, fishing and hunting.

On Aug. 15, 1948, he married Lola D. Kellogg. She died September 1988. He then married Ermalee Taylor on Nov. 24, 1990, in Great Bend. They shared 26 years of marriage.

Elmo is survived by: wife, Ermalee of the home; sons, Robin Merritt and wife Martha of Houston, TX, Jon Merritt and wife Tamra of St. John; daughter, Paula Huff and husband Jerry of Topeka; step-daughters, De Ann Krueger, Maribeth Benker, Lora Lee Dungan; five grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by; his parents; three brothers; and a sister.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, at Eastwood Church of Christ, 2500 N. Plum, Hutchinson, with Jimie-Wray Mead officiating. Cremation will follow. Inurnment will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend. Friends may call from 9-9 Monday with family to receive friends from 6-8 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastwood Church of Christ or Carpenter Place, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501