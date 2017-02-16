Hutch Post

USGS: 3rd earthquake this week reported in Kansas

Location of Thursday’s quake-USGS image

HARPER COUNTY — An earthquake shook South Central Kansas just 7:40a.m. on Thursday.

The quake measured a magnitude 2.7, according to the U.S. Geological Survey and was centered approximately 16 miles east of Anthony.

On Monday a 3.3 quake hit just north of the Oklahoma State line in Sumner County. On Sunday, a 3.1 magnitude quake shook 16 miles northwest of Harper.

There were no reports of damage or injuries on Thursday, according to the Harper County Sheriff’s Department.

