Two arrested on drug charges formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two people arrested earlier this month on drug related charges have now been formally charged.

Thirty Four-year-old Heather Payne of rural Hutchinson is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package and personal use drug paraphernalia.

Forty-six-year-old Terry E. Goodwin of Wichita charged with two counts of possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police were called for a suspicious vehicle at the McDonald’s at 20 East 4th. This back on Feb, 6. Officer could smell marijuana which led to the search of the vehicle where they found the drugs including four plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine and a scale.

Payne is on probation in another case and apparently has posted bond. Goodwin’s bond was set at $2,500 and he remains jailed.

Their cases now move to a waiver-status docket.