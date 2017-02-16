Movie showing at the Fox this weekend is about Former First Lady Jackie Kennedy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – If your looking for some entertainment, there is a movie about a former first lady showing this weekend at the Fox.

Natalie Portman portrays iconic First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in “JACKIE” this weekend at the FOX as the Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation Film Series continues.

Showtimes are Feb. 17 & 18 at 7:30 pm, and February 19 at 2:00 pm.

Admission is only $4 per person available at the door. Series passes are also available for only $36 and include 10 movie admissions plus five free small popcorns from the concession stand!

JACKIE is a portrait of one of the most important and tragic moments in American history, seen through the eyes of the iconic First Lady, Jacqueline Kennedy.

The movie places you in her world during the days immediately following her husband’s assassination.

Known for her extraordinary dignity and poise, here you’ll see a portrait of the First Lady as she fights to establish her husband’s legacy and the world of “Camelot” that she created and loved so well.

For more information, visit the Fox website at www.hutchinsonfox.com.