Hutchinson man scheduled for sentencing in aggravated assault case

Robertson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 53-year-old man who entered pleas to case where he got into an altercation with law enforcement after a traffic stop is scheduled for sentencing on Friday.

William Robertson Jr. earlier entered pleas to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license.

The incident occurred back on June 6 after Robertson was stopped by Hutchinson Police on traffic issues including driving while suspended. The incident apparently escalated when he allegedly pulled a knife in a threatening manner. Police demanded he drop it at least a couple of times and he finally threw it out the window of the vehicle he was driving.

Sentencing is scheduled in front of Judge Trish Rose.

