Dragons clinch Jayhawk Conference

[ By STEVE CARPENTER ]

[ HCC SPORTS INFORMATION ]

Photo courtesy of Joel Powers, HCC Sports Information

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The No. 2-ranked Hutchinson Community College men’s basketball team needed one victory to clinch back-to-back Jayhawk Conference championships on Wednesday night.

The Blue Dragons led by 25 points with 11:36 remaining in the game. They then had to survive a furious Cougar rally as the game was one-possession difference in the final minute. But the Blue Dragons survived and defeated the rival Cougars 95-89.

Hutchinson improves to 25-1 overall and 21-1 in the Jayhawk Conference. The Blue Dragons now have a five-game lead over the Cougars with four games to play.

Hutchinson win’s its 36th Jayhawk Conference men’s basketball championship in team history and its the first time the Blue Dragons have repeated as league champions since the 1987 and 1988 seasons.

Samajae Haynes-Jones, who became the 15th Blue Dragon in team history to reach the 1,000 career point plateau, finished wtih a game-high 24 points on 8 of 12 shooting. J.J. Rhymes had 22 points.

Shakur Juiston finished with a double-double of 18 points and 15 rebounds. James Conley finished with 12 points and eight assists.