Daily Booking

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

2/15/2017 Loudermilk Tara Lynn $3,500 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Colle Bruce James $0 Mistreat Dependent Adult; Unfair advantage of physical or financial resources; 1K to 25K



2/15/2017 Behel Jimmy Dale $59,500 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



2/15/2017 Behel Jimmy Dale $59,500 Probation Violation



2/15/2017 Behel Jimmy Dale $59,500 Criminal Use of Weapons; Sell/Manuf/Purchase/Poss any bludgeon/sandclub/metal knuckles/throwing star/knife



2/15/2017 Behel Jimmy Dale $59,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/15/2017 Behel Jimmy Dale $59,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



2/15/2017 Behel Jimmy Dale $59,500 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Carter Kandra Brook $11,500 Probation Violation



2/15/2017 Carter Kandra Brook $11,500 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Cox Jessica Vivian $27,500 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Cox Jessica Vivian $27,500 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Thomas Jordan Anthony $25,000 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Thomas Jordan Anthony $25,000 Probation Violation



2/15/2017 Thomas Jordan Anthony $25,000 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Thomas Jordan Anthony $25,000 Probation Violation



2/15/2017 Harris Andre Jordan $7,500 Drugs; Distribute Hallucinogenic designated in 65-4105d, 4107g, 4109g; 3.5g to < 100g; 1000′ of School



2/15/2017 Harris Andre Jordan $7,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia w/ intent to Manuf/Grow/Distribute a Controlled Substance



2/15/2017 Wilson Derrick James $2,100 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Wilson Derrick James $2,100 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/15/2017 Wilson Derrick James $2,100 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



2/15/2017 Wilson Derrick James $2,100 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/15/2017 Wilson Derrick James $2,100 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/15/2017 Mack Jr Charles Lee $0 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Carey Dylan Eugene $5,000 Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly cause great bodily harm or disfigurement



2/15/2017 Lumpkins Kandyce Michelle $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/15/2017 Henrici Stacy Lynn $4,000 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Henrici Stacy Lynn $4,000 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Henrici Stacy Lynn $4,000 Failure to Appear



2/15/2017 Shelton Melissa Ann $0 Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway



2/14/2017 Pannell Deandre Dwayne $25,500 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Pannell Deandre Dwayne $25,500 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Pannell Deandre Dwayne $25,500 Probation Violation



2/14/2017 Pannell Deandre Dwayne $25,500 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Morrow Lynisa Tanner $50,000 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Mendoza Jason Anthony $0 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Loven Joseph Lee $500 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Loven Joseph Lee $500 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Loven Joseph Lee $500 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Loven Joseph Lee $500 Battery; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact



2/14/2017 Collins III Eddie Quadir $0 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Collins III Eddie Quadir $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Giving any False Information, intending to Influence, Impede, Obstruct



2/14/2017 Suter Pepin Fredric $11,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/14/2017 Suter Pepin Fredric $11,500 Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days



2/14/2017 Suter Pepin Fredric $11,500 Failure to Appear; AGGRAVATED



2/14/2017 Suter Pepin Fredric $11,500 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Cooprider Michala Elizabeth Lanae $0 In Transit From-To Other Agency



2/14/2017 Dawson Jr Sammie $450,000 Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st conviction



2/14/2017 Dawson Jr Sammie $450,000 Indirect Contempt



2/14/2017 Dawson Jr Sammie $450,000 Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st conviction



2/14/2017 Lenz Daniel Ray $0 Probation Violation



2/14/2017 Boyce Tabitha Marie $0 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Collingwood Matthew Adam $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/14/2017 Collingwood Matthew Adam $0 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



2/14/2017 Smith Gerald Deontae -$150 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Zahn Jr Melvin Wayne $3,500 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/14/2017 Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/14/2017 Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu $0 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/14/2017 Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu $0 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose, Misd case, Execution of Misd Warrant



2/14/2017 Bafford Jr Kelley James $0 Failure to Appear



2/14/2017 Yohn James Dean $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate a PFA Order



2/13/2017 Reyes Flores Jose Manuel $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Griffith Timothy Dustin $500 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Hover Charlette Ann $1,500 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Hover Charlette Ann $1,500 Probation Violation



2/13/2017 Mccarley Tyler Lloyd $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Vinsonhaler Kristie Ann $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Pelsor Jr Michael Lewis $14,500 Probation Violation



2/13/2017 Pelsor Jr Michael Lewis $14,500 Probation Violation



2/13/2017 Pelsor Jr Michael Lewis $14,500 Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant



2/13/2017 Pelsor Jr Michael Lewis $14,500 Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st conviction



2/13/2017 Pelsor Jr Michael Lewis $14,500 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Pelsor Jr Michael Lewis $14,500 Burglary; Dwelling, to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime



2/13/2017 Pelsor Jr Michael Lewis $14,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/13/2017 Haynes Gabriel James $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Haynes Gabriel James $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Haynes Gabriel James $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Haynes Gabriel James $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Haynes Gabriel James $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Goodwin John Patrick $0 Criminal Trespass; Posted or Locked Premises



2/13/2017 Slater Christopher William $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Slater Christopher William $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Roberts Charles Eugene $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/13/2017 Roberts Charles Eugene $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Roberts Charles Eugene $0 Failure to Appear



2/13/2017 Strong Alan Michael $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/13/2017 Farnam Wayne Lewis $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



2/13/2017 Farnam Wayne Lewis $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order

