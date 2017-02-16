43rd Avenue bridge no longer open to school buses or emergency vehicles

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Some major changes to the often talked about bridge on 43rd at the old K-61 highway that spans the Union Pacific Railroad.

Reno County Public Works announced this morning that after an inspection, weight limits to the wooden structure are being lowered dramatically. The new limits are 3 tons for single axle vehicle, 6 tons for a tandem truck and 12 tons for larger vehicles. The new limits means school buses and emergency vehicle can not use the bridge.

Public Works has made contact with the Buhler School District about the new limits along with Emergency Management. The bridge has often been discussed by County Commissioners but only preventive maintenance has been done to the structure in efforts allow buses to use it.

Talk of replacing the span has come up in the past but its close proximity to K-61 and tight restrictions by the railroad underneath has made it financially impossible for the county to consider.