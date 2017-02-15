Police ask for help to identify Kansas robbery suspect

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County are investigating a robbery and asking the public to help identify the suspect.

Just after 3p.m. Monday, a suspect robbed Juarez Bakery at 2209 S. Seneca Street in Wichita, according to a social media report.

The suspect is described as a 45 year old light skinned black male, approximately 5’ 8” tall and weighs 170 pounds. He was wearing a gray Hollister hoodie, blue jeans, and blue and white shoes.

He was driving a stolen 2001 gray Buick Century, tag # 112-GBJ. The vehicle is still outstanding.

If you have any information, please call the robbery section at 268-4374 or Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County at 267-2111.