One of three suspects in beating case bound over for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One of three people charged in a criminal case involving the attack on a woman back in May of last year has been bound over for trial

Joshua Bradury faces a possible trial for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated intimidation of a witness.

Michala Cooprider is actually the one who entered the home and struck the victim, Lacy Lomax with a flashlight while she was sleeping.

Bradbury’s attorney argued that he never entered the house and never struck anyone, but Judge Joe McCarville found him to be part of the conspiracy. Partly because he is said to have driven to Cooprider to the home and gave her the flashlight that apparently belonged to him.

Both Lomax and Cooprider took the stand and testified over what happened. Cooprider was promised some methamphetamine for committing the attack.

Also on the stand was Hutchinson Police Detective Curtis Black who told of the investigation that led to the arrest and charges against the three.

Cooprider entered a plea to aggravated burglary in the case while the state dropped a charge of aggravated battery and she was sentenced to just under five years in prison. The third suspect Joshua Rund still awaits a hearing in this case.

Bradbury also has other cases pending a jury trial.

He did manage to get his bond lowered from $75,000 to the original $50,000. The bond had been increased because he failed to appear in court, however he was apparently in jail in McPherson County at the time of the hearing.

His attorney also indicated that he has been living in Salina staying in an Oxford House in that city and also working for Pepsi.