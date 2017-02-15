Hutch man arrested in aggravated battery case

NICKERSON, Kan. – A 33-year-old man is jailed after he was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery.

Dylan Carey was arrested at a residence in Nickerson. Sheriff deputies arrived to find a man laying in a yard. That individual advised that he didn’t remember what happened.

The victim stated that he and Carey got into an argument and he asked him to leave and Carey refused. He even took his beer bottle out of the home. Apparently Carey grabbed the bottle struck the victim in the head. He had a bump on his head about the size of a golf ball according to the deputy.

The victim says he then chased Carey around the yard until he fell down and he jumped on top of him and began punching him till his wife told him to stop.

Carey was arrested for the charge of aggravated battery for striking the victim with the beer bottle. His bond set at $5,000.