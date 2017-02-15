Beer named new Hutchinson Fire Chief

HUTCHINSON, Kan. Hutchinson has a new Fire Chief. City Manager John Deardoff announced today that after an extensive search process Steven Beer has been selected to become the next Hutchinson Fire Chief. Steven will begin duties as the Hutchinson Fire Chief in early April,

Beer currently serves as the Assistant Fire Chief of Operations for the Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Steven has served in a variety of roles with Fond du Lac Fire Department including, Paramedic, Paramedic/Lieutenant, Captain, Battalion Chief before being promoted to the Assistant Fire Chief of Operations in 2010. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Homeland Security Administration as well as certification as a Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence. Currently working on a Master’s in Leadership.

Deardoff believes beer’s educational accomplishments, leadership abilities and fire and rescue experience make him a perfect fit for the city. “Beer says, “I’m very excited about becoming Hutchinson’s next Fire Chief. I look forward to working with the department members, command staff, city officials, and the community. Hutchinson has a long history of serving the community with a great sense of duty, pride and honor. We will continue to work together to provide the most effective and efficient service to our citizens while providing the highest degree of safety. In addition, we will continue to provide a fire safe community for those who live, work, and travel through our great community”.

Beer replaces former Fire Chief Kim Forbes who retired in November of 2016 after 40 years of service with the department