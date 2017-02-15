2 communities mourn loss of Kansas police K9

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities and residents in Finney County are mourning the loss of a beloved servant to residents in two Kansas communities.

The Garden City Police department reported Tuesday retired Garden City Police K9 Arco had to be euthanized last week.

Arco served the Garden City Police Department from August 2012 to August 2013, after serving with the Emporia Police Department for approximately five years.

Arco enjoyed his last several years in retirement as a family dog and a friend to his former handler.

In November of 2016, retired Garden City Police K9 Rico had to be euthanized due to health issues.