USD 312 tables action on elementary schools

HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven USD 312 School Board had further discussion but in the end took no action on how to deal with declining enrollment at the elementary schools in Partridge and Yoder. The board tabled for one month any action on possibly closing one of the two schools.

Currently USD 312 has only 51 students in grades K-6 at Partridge and 77 students in K-8 at Yoder.

Several other options had been discussed in the past months, including consolidating them, make one school serve K-4 and the other 5-8 grades, or leave things as they are.

If the district decides to close one of the two schools it must be published and then a public hearing would be held before action is taken.