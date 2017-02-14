USD 308 School Board talks improvements for high school daycare

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The USD 308 School Board Monday approved changes in day care operations at Hutchinson High School. The district will receive a $10,000 grant from Hutchinson Community Foundation, about half the cost of renovations needed to the old art classroom to turn it into another day care room. The additional day care room is expected, along with some other changes, to make the program independent of district subsidies in future years.

And the Boys and Girls Club of Hutchinson will work with the district to offer leadership training at Hutchinson Middle School – 7, beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

Boys and Girls Club will pay for a staff member to offer three classes in leadership at HMS-7. The classes in the Leadership Readiness Program are designed to provide leadership opportunities, develop 21st century skills, help students guide others, provide an opportunity to demonstrate leadership, identify opportunities to lead and facilitate leadership development.

The Board also heard from Boys and Girls Club staff about the close ties between the organization and how that benefits students and the community. Chief Professional Officer Skip Wilson introduced Evelyn Leyva, Hutchinson Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year, who talked about the difference the program made in her life already.

Also during Monday’s meeting, Jeff Shearon, principal at HMS-7, and Bruce Hurford, principal at HMS-8, talked about changes in schedules at the schools for 2017-18 school year. The scheduling changes are designed to help students get more intensive help for math and reading as needed as well as provide them with additional class enrichment opportunities.

Students will be allowed six, six-week enrichment courses during the school year. Additionally, when students need testing for math and English, they won’t lose instructional time for those assessments.