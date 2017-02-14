Reward offered after dozens of guns taken in Kansas burglary

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Sedgwick County continue their investigation of a weekend burglary involving dozens of guns.

P4 Firearms, 1556 North Broadway in Wichita reported a reward is now offered for information in the case, according to a social media report.



Unknown suspects burglarized the store early Saturday. The store was closed on Saturday due to the burglary.

If you have any information on the suspects, please call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111, or the ATF.

Please check any firearms before you buy them to make sure you are not buying stolen property.

If you come across any of the firearms on the list, call 911 so officers can come investigate.