Reno Co. teen injured after rollover accident

RENO COUNTY – A Reno County teen was injured in an accident just before 10a.m. on Tuesday.

A Reno Count Sheriff’s Department reported a 2006 Ford Escape driven by Madeline Elise Jameson, 16, Buhler, was eastbound in the 6100 Block of East 43rd Avenue.

The vehicle entered the north ditch and the driver overcorrected. The vehicle came back on the road. The driver lost control and the vehicle over turned at least one time before coming to a stop upside down in the south ditch.

First responders successfully extracted the driver trapped by the seat belt. She was treated for an eye injury on scene and was released.