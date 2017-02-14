Kansas teen hospitalized after car hits culvert

BARTON COUNTY – A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. on Monday in Barton County.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Department reported a 1996 Pontiac Grand AM driven by Benjamin Ball, 17, Hoisington, was southbound in the 1000 block of NW 10 Avenue.

The driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeds and washboard roadway. The vehicle exited the road on the east side and hit a culvert.

Hoisington EMS transported Ball to Clara Barton Hospital.