Chamber President search continues

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The first steps are being taken by a special search committee working to find the next President and CEO of the Hutchinson/ Reno County Chamber of Commerce.

According to committee chair Allan Fee, the committee wants to look over 8-10 candidates before inviting finalist for visits to the area.

The committee hopes to have a new leader named by late this spring.

The Chamber is looking to replace Jason Ball who took a similar job in Sioux Falls South Dakota.