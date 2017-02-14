Jacob Dale “J.D.” Wallerius, 75, died Feb. 9, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born Feb. 11, 1941, in Salina, to William D. and Dorothy F. (Olsen) Wallerius.

J.D. graduated from high school in Wichita and from Emporia State University with a degree in business. He was a bar owner and also worked in sales. J.D. loved restoring classic cars and attending car shows.

He married Janeth Ann “Annie” Adcock June 29, 1991, in Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: daughters, Kyann Wallerius Ward, Kendi Arnold and husband Rick, and Angela Taylor; son, Kipp Frick and wife Tracy, all of Hutchinson; five grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Judy Montei of Pratt. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Wallerius.

Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Cause for Paws, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Frederick Allen “Rick” Hall, 74, of Hutchinson, died Feb. 9, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, Hutchinson. He was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Raymond, the son of Emmett LaFayett and Masil Inez (McDaniel) Hall. Rick served in the United States Navy, was a sales manager for local food companies and retired in 2004 from TSW as a machinist.

On Aug. 30, 1972, Rick married Joyce Sue LeClair in Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: children, Randall Balzer and wife Sara, Halstead, Cara Moore, Andrea Hall and fiance Lane Novotny, Tammy Stutzman and husband Chris and Lucas Hall, all of Hutchinson; 13 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; a great-grandchild; brother, Norman Hall, Wichita; sisters, Roberta “Bobbi” Dunsworth, Hutchinson, Margaret Hall, Elkhart. He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Calvin Hall; and sister, Sharon Chansler.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Visit www.elliottmortuary.com to leave a personal condolence for Rick’s family.

NICKERSON – Kenneth “Kenny” Burgess died Feb. 9, 2017, in Hutchinson. He was born Aug. 5, 1947, in Hutchinson, to Hubert E. and L. Ruth (Boggs) Burgess.

Kenny was a lifelong resident of the Nickerson community. He is survived by: brothers, Keith and Karl; sisters, Kathleen and Karen; numerous nieces and nephews; a special friend, Arlene Haden; and a community of friends.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, at Nickerson United Methodist Church, 8200 N. Riverton Road, Nickerson. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reno County Cancer Council, Hutchinson Community College Fire Science Department, or the church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

PARTRIDGE – Louise D. Taylor, 94, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born May 11, 1922, in rural Glen Elder, to William and Ethel (Darling) Brown.

Louise graduated from Glen Elder High School with a teaching certificate in 1940, where she also lettered in basketball all four years. Louise was a homemaker, and along with her husband Charles, the owner/operator of the Taylor Hardware Store in Partridge. She also did babysitting and was a dancer and instructor at the Dorothy Woods School of Dance. Louise was a follower of Christ and also Past President of the Social Order of the Beauceant and Past Worthy Matron of the Acacia Chapter 37 of the Order of the Eastern Star.

On May 11, 1940, she married Charles A. Taylor, in Stockton. He died Nov. 12, 1989. Louise is survived by: sons, Adrian and wife Nancy of Buhler, Jerome “Jerry” and wife Jean of Sylvia, Raymond and wife Sherrie of Sun City, Arizona, Timothy and wife Carol of Moore, Oklahoma; daughter, Charlene Taylor and husband Richard Piper of Overland Park; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Louise was preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Cletus Cullum, Golda Johnson, and Roberta Kroker; brothers, Raymond, Rollie, and LeRoy; and half-brother, Elmer Darling.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Minister Raymond Taylor officiating. Private family inurnment will take place in High Prairie Cemetery, Glen Elder.

Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Carol Joan Malcolm, 80, died Feb. 7, 2017, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born May 1, 1936, in Nashville, Kan., to Alfred O. and Edna (Dicke) Opitz.

Carol graduated from Garden City High School in 1954 and Garden City Community College with an associate’s degree in physical therapy. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Sunflower Ramblers and Kansas Sunchasers, and both chapters of Family Campers and RV’ers.

On July 19, 1956, she married Bill Malcolm in Garden City. They shared 60 years of marriage. Carol is survived by: husband, Bill of the home; son, Charles A. “Chuck” Malcolm and wife Cindy of Great Bend; daughter, Lori Keegan and husband Patrick of Spokane, Wash.; sister, Phyllis Goss and husband Merle of Bella Vista, Ark.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Edna Opitz, and sister, Glenda Austin.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th Ave., Hutchinson, with Pastor Henry Blickhahn officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Burial Park, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday with family to receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Edwin E. “Ed” Ewing, 74, died Feb. 11, 2017 in Hutchinson. Ed was a business owner of banking software. Services have not yet been determined.

D.L. Skinner, 69, died Feb. 10, 2017 in his home in Hutchinson. D.L. was a Union bricklayer, servcies will be held Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 at 2:00p.m. at the Sons of Silence MC Clubhouse located at 516 S. Main St.