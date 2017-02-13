Suspect in Carey Park attack formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The suspect in a stabbing incident in Carey Park back in Feb. 4 has formally charged.

Elijah B Norris is now charged with aggravated battery- domestic violence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The victim who had been stabbed multiple times in the head and was bleeding profusely when police arrived was first taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, then transported to Via-Cristi St. Francis Regional Medical Center for treatment which included stitches for the five wounds she suffered. There were two children in the vehicle, ages one and three. They were safe and unharmed.

Norris was located and transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for a laceration to his hand believed to have occurred during the attack. Officers also found a bloody kitchen knife as well as several small plastic baggies of suspected marijuana believed to be connected to the case. One had blood on it. The total weight being over 25 grams according to the complaint.

In court, he again asked for a bond reduction and that was denied.

Norris has served time in prison for aggravated battery, possession of drugs and burglary and his case now moves to a future waiver-status docket.