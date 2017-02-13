Hutch man jailed with a high bond in domestic violence case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 23-year-old man is jailed on a bond of $130,500 faces possible charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in what police say is a domestic case.

William Woodmansee is jailed on the charges because of a domestic case where he reportedly battered, threatened and held the victim against her will. That included threatening her with a knife, holding her by her neck.

The abuse according to statements made in court started Saturday night and continued Sunday at a home here in Hutchinson.

The woman managed to get away from the suspect and made it to another residence. She was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Police during the investigation found a pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside of it.

In court, he all but admitted to the drugs, but denied the abuse.

No mention of bond was brought up during the hearing, so it stays the same. He’ll be back in court on Feb. 21, for the formal reading of any charges.