Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————







2/12/2017 Smith Timothy Neil $500 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/12/2017 Woodmansee William Wesley $130,500 Kidnapping; AGGRAVATED



2/12/2017 Woodmansee William Wesley $130,500 Battery; AGGRAVATED; Knowingly use Physical contact in angry/rude manner w/ weapon



2/12/2017 Woodmansee William Wesley $130,500 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/12/2017 Woodmansee William Wesley $130,500 Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance



2/12/2017 Hershberger Kirstie Lynn $0 Failure to Appear



2/12/2017 Skeen Kyle Allan $1,500 Criminal Deprivation of Property; Motor Vehicle; 1st and 2nd conviction



2/12/2017 Skeen Kyle Allan $1,500 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/12/2017 Skeen Kyle Allan $1,500 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; Less than $1,500



2/12/2017 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



2/12/2017 Arevalo Mendoza Sean Carlos $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/12/2017 Crider William Scott $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/11/2017 Anderson Deanna Lynn $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/11/2017 Wilson Jr Dave Wesley $10,000 Failure to Appear



2/11/2017 Wilson Jr Dave Wesley $10,000 Failure to Appear



2/11/2017 Wilson Jr Dave Wesley $10,000 Failure to Appear



2/11/2017 Borntrager Rian Jacob $0 Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500



2/11/2017 Borntrager Rian Jacob $0 Liability Insurance; Operate Vehicle without



2/11/2017 Hendricks Crystal Keyoka $0 Theft; Obtaining or exerting unauthorized control; More than $100,000



2/11/2017 Brooks Aaron Michael $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/11/2017 Brooks Aaron Michael $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



2/11/2017 Brooks Aaron Michael $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/11/2017 Brazzi Cody James $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/11/2017 Brazzi Cody James $0 DL Violation; Drive While Habitual Violator



2/11/2017 Carpenter Jesse Ray $0 Failure to Appear



2/11/2017 Pope Dekel Lane $0 Battery; Domestic; Intentional or Reckless Bodily Harm (1st conviction)



2/11/2017 Taapken Jeffery Kyle $1,000 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/11/2017 Taapken Jeffery Kyle $1,000 Drugs; Distribute, Market, Possess w/ intent to distribute a precursor for unlawful use



2/10/2017 Gelineau Paul Gerard $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/10/2017 Griffin Ryan Lee $2,500 Failure to give Information



2/10/2017 Griffin Ryan Lee $2,500 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs



2/10/2017 Griffin Ryan Lee $2,500 Promoting Obscenity; Distribute obscene material



2/10/2017 Barlow Jamie Daniel $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 4th and Subsequent Offenses



2/10/2017 Barlow Jamie Daniel $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/10/2017 Barlow Jamie Daniel $0 Ignition Interlock Device; Operate MV without device during restriction



2/10/2017 Barlow Jamie Daniel $0 Alcohol; Illegal Transportation of Alcoholic Beverage



2/10/2017 Barlow Jamie Daniel $0 Littering; From a Motor Vehicle onto Highway/Road/Street



2/10/2017 Torres Pleasure Marie Uluwehi $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/10/2017 Cauble Dustin Lee $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/10/2017 Hillis Allen Graham $0 Probation Violation



2/10/2017 Troyer Jasmine Nichole $0 Theft; Lost or mislaid property; Knows owner; Less than $1,000



2/10/2017 Troyer Jasmine Nichole $0 Battery; Domestic; Rude, Insulting or Angry Physical Contact (1st conviction)



2/10/2017 Barber Dylan Leigh $0 Probation Violation



2/10/2017 Pelischek Lindsay Marie $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/10/2017 Smith Brian Keith $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/10/2017 Hixson Jason Allen $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/10/2017 Hixson Jason Allen $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/10/2017 Morris Christopher Allen $0 DUI; Incapable of Safely Driving Vehicle; 3rd Offense; with Prior Conviction within 10 yrs



2/10/2017 Morris Christopher Allen $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/10/2017 Tipton Andrew Lea $0 Probation Violation



2/10/2017 Hill Marcus Juanell $0 Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)



2/10/2017 Hill Marcus Juanell $0 Criminal Threat; with Intent to Terrorize or cause Evacuation



2/10/2017 Hill Marcus Juanell $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate a PFA Order



2/10/2017 Bradbury Joshua Ray $82,500 Failure to Appear



2/10/2017 Bradbury Joshua Ray $82,500 Failure to Appear



2/10/2017 Harris Jamie Lynn $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



2/9/2017 Placher Ryan John $0 DUI; Alcohol Concentration .08 or more shown by competent evidence; 1st Offense



2/9/2017 Placher Ryan John $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/9/2017 Bishop Scott Alan $0 FTA; Municipal Court



2/9/2017 Nichols Kendra Sherean $5,000 Probation Violation



2/9/2017 Nichols Kendra Sherean $5,000 Probation Violation



2/9/2017 Friars Joseph Edward $0 Criminal Possession of Firearm by Felon; Conviction in Previous 10 Years of Non-Person Felony



2/9/2017 Friars Joseph Edward $0 Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)



2/9/2017 Shocklee Renee Lynn $2,500 Probation Violation



2/9/2017 Bennett Cynthia Lynn $0 Failure to Appear



2/9/2017 Gullette Jr Ronald Irvin $0 Violation of Protection Order; Violate a PFA Order



2/9/2017 Gullette Jr Ronald Irvin $0 Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order



2/9/2017 Stewart Cherree Beth Alice $0 Disorderly Conduct; Fighting words or noisy conduct



2/9/2017 Stewart Cherree Beth Alice $0 Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000



2/9/2017 Treece Albert Dewynn $0 Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate



2/9/2017 Treece Albert Dewynn $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/9/2017 Treece Albert Dewynn $0 Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance



2/9/2017 Tipton Andrew Lea $0 Failure to Appear



2/9/2017 Johnson Jason Dirrell $5,000 Probation Violation



2/9/2017 Johnson Jason Dirrell $5,000 Failure to Appear



2/9/2017 Johnson Jason Dirrell $5,000 Failure to Appear



2/9/2017 Johnson Jason Dirrell $5,000 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction



2/9/2017 Labs Shane Raymond $0 Failure to Appear



2/9/2017 Gomez Sergio $0 Failure to Appear



2/9/2017 Grissom Angela Sue $0 DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction

