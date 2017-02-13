Crews called to separate Kansas fires at the same time

BARTON COUNTY- Fire crews were called to a pair of fires at the same time on Sunday afternoon in Barton County.
An electrical cord is blamed for starting a grass fire that also consumed a large hay bale near Kansas 96 and NW 70th Avenue, according to Great Bend Fire Chief Mike Napalitano.
A second fire in the river area near the Radium Bridge burned brush and grass. “We’d been out earlier the day after a campfire or something was left smoldering,” said Napalitano. “It rekindled and we had to go back and make sure it was out.”
There were no injuries.
