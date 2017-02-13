Carbon monoxide leak forces evacuation of Yoder company

YODER, Kan. A carbon monoxide leak Monday afternoon forced employee’s of SYT USA to evacuate from their building at the old naval air base near Yoder..

The call came in just before 2 p.m. Monday to the report of people feeling ill. Originally the call came in as a hazmat situation but units were told to stand down before arrival. However ambulances did respond to eh scene.

SYT USA CEO Alex Birkenfeldt says the leak was in one of the building’s heaters. All 15 employees were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a safety precaution and everyone is okay.