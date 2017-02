HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a local convenience store which was reported to have happened early Sunday.

According to initial reports, a black male apparently brandished a firearm and took store items as well as cash from the Kwik Shop at 434 East 17th.

This occurring just after 6 a.m. Police didn’t have or wouldn’t release a description of the suspect and no one has been arrested.