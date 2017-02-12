Police ask for help to identify a vehicle in reported theft

MCPHERSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in McPherson County are investigating a theft and asking for help to identify a suspect.
On Wednesday, January 25, a Chainsaw was stolen from the back of a pickup in the Dillon’s parking lot, according to a social media report from police.
Authorities need assistance in identifying the dark in color vehicle and driver who wore a dark jacket with large white stripes on the front and back of the jacket as well as on the sleeves.
If you can help, contact McPherson County Crime Stoppers.
Please follow and like us:
Leave a Reply