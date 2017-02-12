Police ask for help to identify a vehicle in reported theft

MCPHERSON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in McPherson County are investigating a theft and asking for help to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, January 25, a Chainsaw was stolen from the back of a pickup in the Dillon’s parking lot, according to a social media report from police.

Authorities need assistance in identifying the dark in color vehicle and driver who wore a dark jacket with large white stripes on the front and back of the jacket as well as on the sleeves.

If you can help, contact McPherson County Crime Stoppers.