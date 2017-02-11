Two injured in an accident Saturday at 50 Highway and Yoder Road

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two people were taken to the hospital after a two vehicle accident just southeast of Hutchinson Saturday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by 62-year-old Alice Rose Oldham of Hutchinson was eastbound on U.S. Highway 50 exiting onto Yoder Road and at the stop sign on the off ramp. She failed to yield the right away and collided with a vehicle heading southbound on Yoder Road. That vehicle was driven by 19-year-old Hinalei Otuangaofa Fihaki of Taylorsville, Utah.

Both drivers were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Both were wearing seat-belts according to the highway patrol.

The accident occurring about 6:20 p.m.