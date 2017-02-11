Grass and structure fire caused by neighbor burning trash

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Fire Crews, responded to the 900 Block of North Wilshire Friday for a reported grass fire.

Prior to first arriving units, additional reports advised a home was also involved.

Initial arriving units confirmed a structure was exposed to the grass fire. They were able to extinguish the grass fire rapidly and the exposed exterior of the involved home in about l 5 minutes.

Damage to the home was estimated at $15,000. The cause of the fire was due to a neighboring home burning items in burn barrels and due to Red Flag burn conditions, the fire spread rapidly.

No injuries were reported from the fire that was reported around 3:30 p.m.