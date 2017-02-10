USD 308 Schools have on altered schedules Feb. 17

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Both Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School will have early releases on Feb. 17, a change from earlier calendars. Students in the district’s eight elementary schools already had the day off for teachers to work on records and have professional development prior to K-6 parent-teacher conferences the week of Feb. 19.

The final bell on both campuses of HMS on Feb. 17 will be at noon. At HHS, the final bell will be at 12:30 p.m.

The high school and middle school change was made because the state activities association asked HHS to host the Class 6A west regional in wrestling, which begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 17 and continues on Feb. 18.