US-50/US-281 Roundabout Field Survey proceeds in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY – During the week of February 6th, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) began conducting survey work at the US-50/US-281 intersection in Stafford County in preparation for the proposed construction of a roundabout. The survey is designed to gather information necessary for the detailed design of the proposed improvements. The field survey will extend from the US-50/US-281 Intersection a half mile in each direction. The field survey is scheduled to be completed by mid-March weather permitting. Letting for the project could potentially be as early as October 2018.

A member of the survey crew will contact property owners and/or tenants for permission prior to entering private property. Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the survey corridor. Michael Selley, P.S., Field Survey Project Manager, will be in charge of this survey for the KDOT.

Roundabouts can reduce crashes at an intersection by 62%, but they do have their limits. Large loads often have issues navigating the confines of a roundabout. The proposed construction of the US-50/US-281 roundabout calls for a diamond shaped group of restricted lanes called “Tight Flies” that are constructed outside of the center roundabout. When these lanes are made available it will allow for the oversized loads to drive around the roundabout. This is a unique design similar to the roundabout near Marion, Kansas. The design addresses the need to impact traffic flow by slowing traffic while providing access to the oversized loads passing through the state.

Federal Funds will be used for the construction of the US-50/US-281 Roundabout. Highway construction project locations and road condition information can be viewed at the http://511.ksdot.org website, or can also be accessed by telephone by dialing 511.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert, obey the warning signs, and “Give ‘Em a Brake!” when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.

Persons with questions about this road work or other KDOT projects can call South Central Kansas Public Affairs Manager, Zach Oswald, at 620-663-3361 or 1-877-550-5368 (Toll free).

Here is an aerial view.