Trial in meth distribution case continued at the request of the defense

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A man bound over for trial for two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell for two separate but connected incidents back in May of last year saw his jury trial pushed back.

The attorney for Jason Fike told Judge Tim Chambers Friday that they are still waiting for a transcript of the preliminary hearing saying they need that to determine how to proceed. Judge Chambers agreed to the continue the trial after the state had no objection. No new date has been set.

Fike was allegedly driving a truck where a drug buy was made in the 600 block of Brookside. This was a controlled buy with the Reno County Drug Unit. Sheriff Deputy Andrew Soule testified that he made the purchase of the meth from Kandra Carter who received it from a truck parked across the street. Fike is accused of driving that truck. The deputy used bills where the serial numbers had been recorded.

About 15 minutes after that, Police Lt. Thad Pickard noticed a truck driving without headlights near 5th & Monroe. He began to follow and eventually tried to stop the vehicle. That led to a chase which ended near Eastside Cemetery when he crashed the truck. Fike allegedly ran from the vehicle but was apprehended in the cemetery. Officers found a clear bag with individual smaller bags of methamphetamine near where Fike was arrested. They also state that some of the money used in the initial drug buy was found when he was arrested.

He faces trial on the two meth counts as well as possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, interference with law enforcement and four alternate counts of felony flee and elude.

The woman who sold Deputy Soule the meth, 39-year-old Kandra B. Carter entered a plea and was granted community corrections.

Fike has 23 previous convictions out of Sedgwick County going back to the 1990’s including numerous burglary and theft cases.