Sheriff asks for help to locate wanted Kansas suspect

SALINE COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Saline County are asking for help to locate suspect wanted on a felony probation violation warrant

Officials originally charged Camron Don Glover, 22, with 2 counts of Endangering a Child, Violation of Protection Order, Felony Flee and Elude, Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Ecstasy, according to the Saline County Sheriff.

Glover is described as 6’ tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

In August of 2016, Glover was the subject of a law enforcement search and found.

In April of 2016, Police fficers noticed a pickup traveling 40 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone in the 500 Block of North 9th. After a chase, Glover was booked into the Saline County Jail on requested charges of felony flee and elude, kidnapping, felony obstruction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

Do not attempt to apprehend this subject. Please contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 785-826-6500, the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210 or Crimestoppers at 785-825-TIPS or TEXT SATIPS to CRIMES (274637). A confidential number will be assigned to you so if your information qualifies, you may claim a cash reward from Crimestoppers.