Man arrested after causing headaches for law enforcement formally charged

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 36-year-old man from Texas who now makes Hutchinson his home has been formally charged after he caused a disturbance at a local bar, then at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and also inside the Reno County Correctional Facility.

Its started at Carl’s Bar in downtown Hutchinson back on Feb. 2 when they asked to Nathan Weatherly to leave because of him being to intoxicated. He refused and police were called. Even after he was advised of criminal trespass, he refused to leave, so police literally picked him up and removed him from the bar. He was taken to the hospital to be checked over and again was uncooperative. They then had to carry him from there and he was taken to the jail where he reportedly kicked an officer and also damaged property inside that facility.

Charges include battery of a correctional officer, interference with a law enforcement, criminal trespass and criminal damage.

In court Friday, he again requested a bond reduction and that was denied. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen telling him that with the charges filed and potential sentence, she believes the $7,000 bond is reasonable.

The case now moves to a waiver-status docket on March 8.