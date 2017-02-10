Kansas man hospitalized after car hits his bicycle

RILEY COUNTY – A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before 6:30p.m. on Thursday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Olds Alero driven by Marrow, Jerry R. Marrow, 67, Manhattan, was southbound in the left land of Kansas 113 just south of Anderson Avenue.

The vehicle rear-ended a bicycle ridden by Crowder, Johnathan S. Crowder, 20, Manhattan.

Crowder was transported to Via Christi.

Marrow and a passenger in the Oldsmobile were not injured.