Jury trial continued for Jesse Aich continued again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The trial for one of the suspects in a home invasion case from South Hutchinson and drug distribution case scheduled for later this month has been continued again.

The two cases against 31-year-old Jesse Aich are pending trial with Aich having a fairly a new attorney. Nick Oswald requested more time to prepare and that was granted by Judge Trish Rose.

In one case, law enforcement during a search allegedly found a baggie that contained a crystal substance, a baggie containing a powder substance, a digital scale with white residue, new packaging materials, used baggies with residue, two 100-count boxes of syringes, glass pipes with burnt residue they say was used to smoke meth, several types of pills and over $1,000 in cash.

Charges include possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to package, possession of three other drugs (hydrocodone, oxycodone and morphine), as well as a final count of personal use drug paraphernalia.

In the more recent case, he’s charged with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and five different prescription drugs, all with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute drugs.

Aich and 32-year-old Charles Swepston were arrested for an incident that happened early in the morning on Friday, July 31, 2015.

South Hutchinson police were called to a home shortly after 7 a.m. Friday and were told two men had forced their way inside and demanded money and valuables. The two victims reportedly fought with the intruders before Aich allegedly left and came back with a handgun, firing twice, but not hitting anyone.

Again, the jury trial in both cases continued by Judge Trish Rose to April 4.