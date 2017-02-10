Hutch man gets a break in aggravated battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man who entered pleas in a domestic case from October was back before a judge Friday for sentencing.

Octavio Blanton was sentenced By Judge Tim Chambers to just under six years in prison, then three years on community corrections for a conviction of aggravated battery. Judge Chambers. told the defendant he came very close to being sent to prison because of the nature of the crime and also his past criminal history as a juvenile.

Blanton was sentenced earlier to six months for a criminal damage charge and as part of the plea agreement will serve that six months before his corrections begins in the aggravated battery case.

Blanton and the victim apparently got into an argument that turned violent. He allegedly pulled her from a bathtub by her neck and choked her with her feet off the ground, threw her against the toilet and allegedly struck her numerous times and even bit her.

At the time, he had been on community corrections for a burglary case out of Sedgwick County.