Suspected drug dealer denied motion to suppress evidence

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 44-year-old Hutchinson man awaiting trial for distribution of marijuana and conspiracy to distribute was back in court briefly Thursday.

Edmond Cantu is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute marijuana and using a communications device to make a drug transaction. He was before District Judge Tim Chambers over a motion to suppress the evidence which was denied.

The case itself starts with Reno County authorities being notified by a DEA agent that a tan Cadillac Escalade carrying approximately 40 pounds of marijuana was coming to Hutchinson. It was expected to be delivered in the area of Applebee’s near K-61 and 17th.

Law enforcement were waiting and saw the vehicle arrive, then a second one a short time later. Cantu apparently got into the Cadillac and tried to leave the parking lot. A traffic stop was made. The marijuana was found hidden in the door and back quarter panels of the vehicle. The total weight of the marijuana was right at 43 pounds. That was from March of 2016.

He remains jailed on a $250,000 and assuming the case goes to trial, it will be in front of Judge Chambers.