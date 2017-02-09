Southwest Bricktown to host Meet and Greet with Community Resource Officer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – All residents of the Southwest Bricktown Neighborhood along with parents and children who attend Ave A Elementary School are invited to attend a meet and greet event on Thursday, February 23rd from 5:30 to 7:00 at the school.

The purpose of the evening is to meet the community police officer assigned to this neighborhood and learn how she will be able to help support work currently being done in the neighborhood particularly around safety.

The event is a come-and-go with a formal presentation at 6:00. Food will be provided.