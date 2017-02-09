Obituaries

Tyler James Bertrand, age 2, of Hutchinson, passed away Feb. 7, 2017, at his home. He was born April 18, 2014, in Hutchinson, to Christopher Bertrand and Amanda Hutton.

Tyler is survived by: his parents of the home; brothers, Riley and Kasen; grandparents, Brian and Jennifer Bertrand of Inman and Ellen Hutton of Hutchinson; great-grandparents, Stan and Marcia Withrow; and great-aunt, Anne Withrow, all of Austin, Texas.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary Chapel, Hutchinson. Private family inurnment will take place in Inman Municipal Cemetery, Inman. Memorials may be made to CHARGE On With Tyler at gofundme.com, Children’s Mercy Hospital or Ronald McDonald House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Helen L. Chism, 77, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born Sept. 14, 1939, in Sterling, to Frank and Mabel (Fenwick) Moore.

Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed dancing. Her greatest accomplishment was being a mom and grandma.

Helen is survived by: nine children, Darlene Nolde and husband Michael of Hutchinson, Charlene Widener and husband David Monceaux of Hutchinson, Amy Widener of McPherson, Liz Widener of Hutchinson, Tammy Underwood of Oklahoma, Rhonda Starks of McPherson, Betty Widener of Hutchinson, Sonny Widener of Norton, and Christy Widener of Hutchinson; 23 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; three sisters; and four brothers. She was preceded in death by: husbands, Richard E. Widener and Howard Chism; two granddaughters; two sons-in-law; two brothers; and two sisters.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Chaplain Amy Claassen officiating. Friends may sign her book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Saint Luke’s Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Bradley Lynn “Brad” Cully, 63, died Feb. 6, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 25, 1953, in Hutchinson, the son of Bob and Velva J. (Chapman) Cully.

Brad graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1972 and later attended Hutchinson Community College. He served in the United States Army and was a member of CrossPoint Church, Hutchinson. Brad worked for over 32 years at Consolidated Manufacturing and was a sergeant at Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

On July 21, 2006, Brad married Annette L. Moore in Hutchinson. She survives. Other survivors include: sons, Brett Cully of Valley Center, Grant Cully and wife Krissie of Mt. Hope; granddaughters, Temperance and Kensington; father, Bob Cully of Chanute; siblings, Brian Cully and wife Sandra, Brent Cully and wife Jacque, Keith Kienzle and wife Sheri, Kim Kienzle, Kevin Kienzle and wife Susan, all of Hutchinson, and Martin Cully of Chanute. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at CrossPoint Church, 1410 E. 30th, Hutchinson, with Pastors Andy Addis and Tim Kraft presiding. Military honors will be conducted by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorial contributions may be made to CrossPoint Church and Wounded Warrior Project, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Jennifer M. Heymoss, 58, of Hutchinson, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born April 14, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan, to John and Virginia Marie (Kern) Heymoss.

Jennifer graduated from Denby High School in Detroit, Michigan. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in English and German in 1980, and a Master of Science Degree in Library Science in 1981, all from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

Jennifer moved to Hutchinson in 2004. She worked as an insurance representative at the Hutchinson Clinic since Sept. 2004. Jennifer was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and active in the United Methodist Women.

Survivors include: her sister, Jacqueline Long and husband Doug. Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place. A gathering for family and friends will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in the Warner Wing, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 17th and Main, with the Reverend Michael L. McGuire officiating. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church or Hospice House, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Franklin R. House, 83, died Feb. 4, 2017, in Hutchinson. He was born Sept. 10, 1933, in Hutchinson, to Irl T. and Agnes (Mapes) House. Franklin graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951 and served in the United States Air Force. Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson, is in charge of arrangements.

James Harold “Jim” Fountain, 88, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. He was born Aug. 7, 1928, at Lerado, Kan., the son of James Harold and Pearl Mae (Dunn) Fountain.

He was a 1946 graduate of Langdon High School and a 1976 graduate of the FBI Academy. Jim was a veteran, serving in both the United States Army and the United States Navy. He was the Reno County Sheriff from 1973 to 1993. Jim was a member of the Nickerson United Methodist Church.

Some of his favorite pastimes included woodworking, hunting, and fishing. Jim and his family were avid Hutchinson Community College basketball fans.

On May 26, 1948, he married Wanda Louise Holmes in her parents’ home, in Langdon. She died April 13, 2015. Surviving are: their children and spouses, Sheryl Hoyle (Bruce), Kevin Fountain (Patti Wyland), all of Nickerson, Robin Allen of Kansas City, and James “Gregg” of Big Lake, Alaska; brothers, Dean of Sterling, Robert (Carolyn) of Lubbock, Texas, Jack (Kay) of Arlington, Budd (Glenda) of Langdon; sisters, Cathie Grant (Warren) of Burke, Virginia, and Flo Ann Brehm (Rick) of Kansas City, Mo.; three grandchildren, Jim McVey, Larry McVey, Kendra Hughes (Shane); and four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Korbin, Maddox, and Keira. He was preceded in death by: his parents; son-in-law, Jeff Allen; grandson, John Allen; and a sister-in-law, Dorothea Fountain.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Nickerson United Methodist Church, 8200 N. Riverton Road, Nickerson, with the Reverend Melissa Naylor presiding. Burial, with military honors, will be conducted by the Fort Riley Honor Guard in Lerado Cemetery, rural Arlington. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, with the family present from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the church or the Reno County Deputy Sheriff’s Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge #18, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Betty J. McClure, 85, of Hutchinson, died Feb. 2, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born Dec. 9, 1931, in Hutchinson, to Jack S. and Katy (Smith) Calvin.

Betty graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1950. She was a homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church, Hutchinson. Betty loved spending time with her family and reading. She was a caregiver of all sorts.

On June 4, 1950, she married Robert W. McClure in Hutchinson. He died Jan. 31, 1994. Betty is survived by: daughters, Becky Murphy and husband Blaine, Debbie Magby and husband Jeff, all of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Korilyn Reazin and husband Matt, Joel Murphy, Todd Murphy and wife Cathleen, and Christina Wakeman; and one great-grandson, Benjamyn Reazin. She was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Ethel Mae Elser; infant sister, Mary Marie Calvin; infant brother, Johnny Calvin; and infant son, Steven McClure.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson, with Reverend Tyler Vance officiating. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 9-9 Sunday and Monday with family to receive friends from 7-8 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans or Christian Soup Ministry, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Willard Ray “Bill” Schrag, 72, died Jan. 30, 2017. He was born Feb. 19, 1944, at Halstead, the son of Willard N. and Waneta Fern (Hackenberg) Schrag.

He was a graduate of Halstead High School and attended Grace Bible Church. Bill had been a member of the Teamsters and had worked for Dillons Warehouse for 42 years, retiring as director of distribution in 2009.

Bill’s favorite pastimes included his family, hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He was also a community volunteer for RSVP, Reno County Food Bank, Hutchinson Soup Kitchen, and was known for his master skills on the BBQ grill, donating those skills to multiple organizations.

He married Peggy Mae Ropp and they later divorced. On April 4, 2008, he married Colleen McNary in Nevada, Missouri. She survives. Also surviving are: his sons and their wives, John and Catherine of Overland Park, Paul and Rachel of Louisburg and Bill and Tami of Overland Park; mother, Waneta Showalter of Newton; siblings, Rita and Denny Franz of Newton, Steve and Susie Schrag, and Joyce Schnabel, all of Hutchinson; stepchildren, Kendall, DeAnna and Kelsey; grandchildren, Lainey, Nicholas and Jack, Josh, Brandon, Michael and Russell, Madi, Zach, Spencer and Will, Sam, Kendra, Makayla and Taran and Valerie. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, John.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Grace Bible Church, 1221 East 33rd Ave., Hutchinson, with Pastor Bart Horton presiding. Friends may sign his register book from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday with family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Reno County Food Bank, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.